Princess Kate Is Reportedly “Considering” Making a Surprise Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance for Trooping the Colour “If She Is Feeling Well Enough”

As Marie Claire reported earlier this week, the news surrounding the health of the Princess of Wales—which has remained top of mind since her March 22 video announcement that she was being treated for a publicly undisclosed type of cancer—is positive; she has reportedly “turned a corner” and is “feeling a lot better” within the past month.
Royal biographer Katie Nicholl reported in Vanity Fair that Kate’s condition has improved recently, and she quoted a source as saying that “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication.” Though Kate continues to need the time, space, and privacy that she asked for on March 22—and as her return to public duty remains unclear, with some saying it’ll be this autumn at the earliest, and some predicting as far out as 2025—there is a chance we might see her sooner than we think.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate will miss the June 8 Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour—the annual birthday parade for the monarch—which this year is set for June 15. At the Colonel’s Review, Kate, because of her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, would have taken the salute; instead, Lieutenant General James Bucknell, KCB, CBE, will do so. As such, it can be inferred that Kate will also be absent from the June 15 event itself, but reports are emerging today that, though she likely won’t take part in the carriage procession as she’s done in years past, “if she is feeling well enough,” Kate could make a surprise Buckingham Palace balcony appearance alongside the rest of the working royals to see the Royal Air Force flypast that typically concludes Trooping the Colour each year.
The Daily Mail reports that Kate is “considering” such an appearance, which would signal the first time the public has seen her in an official capacity since Christmas Day, when she joined the rest of the royal family for the traditional church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham. In January, Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery during which cancer was detected; she is reported to have found out the diagnosis the next month, in February. After rampant speculation as to her whereabouts and well-being, her March 22 video message was the last time Kate has been seen by the public at large, though she has reportedly been getting out and about with her family in recent weeks as she, gratefully, is feeling up to do so.
It has been stressed that Kate won’t return to public life until she has gotten the green light from her doctors, and the potential Buckingham Palace balcony appearance will no doubt be a game time decision—but the fact that it’s even under consideration at all is exciting. Imagine the cheers from the crowds assembled when she’s seen for the first time in six months—the roar and eruption of applause would be extraordinary.
The Mirror, giving us hope, reports that “the Princess of Wales has not been ruled out of making an appearance” at Trooping the Colour, which is one of the largest military ceremonies of the year and features 1,600 parading soldiers, 400 musicians, and more than 200 horses.
Regardless of Kate’s attendance at Trooping the Colour, what matters most is that “Kensington Palace is confident that Kate will make a full recovery,” The Daily Express reports—and that recovery should continue to be the primary focus.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
