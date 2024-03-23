Kate Middleton's brother voices his support following her cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton's brother is speaking out following her cancer diagnosis.



On Friday, March 22, James Middleton posted a photo of him and his sister, the Princess of Wales, on Instagram, in a public display of support following the bombshell announcement that the princess is undergoing chemotherapy treatments to treat an unspecified type of cancer.



"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," James Middleton captioned the photo, which featured a photograph of the siblings as children. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️."



In January, Kensington Palace announced Middleton had underwent a planned abdominal surgery and would be stepping away from her royal duties until after Easter. In the months that followed, public speculation and online conspiracy theories regarding Middleton's health, wellness, and marriage circulated relentlessly online, especially after the palace released a doctored image of the princess on Mother's Day in the UK.

On Friday, Kensington Palace released an emotional video in which Middleton revealed she has been absent from the public spotlight because she has cancer and is undergoing treatment.



"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said in the video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."



The princess asked for "some time, space and privacy" as she continues her chemotherapy treatment.



"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she continued. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

In the wake of her announcement, a number of high-profile celebrities have voiced their love and support for the princess of Wales and her family.



"Your strength and grace is unwavering," actress Catherine Zeta-Jones commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram post. "You are in my thoughts.♥️"



"Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family," Olivia Munn, who recently announced her own cancer diagnoses, commented. "Wishing you all the best."