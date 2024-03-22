How the World Is Reacting to Kate Middleton's Health News

On Friday, after months of speculation, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun preventative chemotherapy. In her video, Kate specified that her focus has been on her three young children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Kate is the second British royal to be battling cancer at this time, as King Charles is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer found due to an enlarged prostate. A spokesperson told Page Six he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."
Among the millions reacting to Kate's health news were world leaders, celebrities, and fellow royals.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, led her Friday briefing with the news of Kate's diagnosis. "We just heard, obviously all of us just heard, the terrible news," Jean-Pierre said. "Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And certainly, we wish her a full recovery. And I think it's important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time."
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, shared words of support for the Princess of Wales "on behalf of all Canadians."
The First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, was one of the first British politicians to offer their condolences online. "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay," he wrote on X. "I am praying for her swift recovery. It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected."
Yousaf is likely referring to the unauthorized photos and videos recently obtained of Kate, in addition to the attempt to access her private medical records at the hospital where she was treated.
The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, posted a statement wishing the royal family his support and sympathy. He mentioned that "the Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," and spoke of her "tremendous bravery."
Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, posted a childhood photo of himself and his sister. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he wrote in the caption. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."
As for William's brother, the BBC reports that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sent a message saying: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."
Catherine Zeta-Jones commented on the video, "Your strength and grace is unwavering, you are in my thoughts."
"Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best. 🤍🤍🤍," Munn commented on the post sharing the Princess' health update.
Zara McDermott, who rose to fame on Love Island and has since created several BBC documentaries, shared the video on her Instagram Story. "Sending HRH Princess of Wales so much strength and love during this time," she wrote. "What an incredible woman she is; I know how it feels to be one of those young children and having your parents try to explain what is wrong with Mummy through cancer diagnosis and treatment. Your strength is inspiring."
Another former Love Island contestant, Dr Alex George, commented on the official video, “Sending love and best wishes. You were so amazing when I met you for World Mental Health Day. I wish you a speedy recovery.”
George campaigns on mental health issues and hosted a panel discussion with The Prince and Princess of Wales last year.
