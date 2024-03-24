Kate Middleton Wrote "Every Word" of Her Speech Announcing She Has Cancer, Source Claims

Kate Middleton was reportedly extremely involved in crafting the bombshell speech that revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.



“She wrote every word herself,” a palace source told People after the Princess of Wales released the emotional video on Friday, March 22. According to the outlet, the princess filmed her remarks two days before the video's release, in the gardens outside of Windsor Castle.



“She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news," a family friend also told the outlet.



Many noted that the princess also gave a subtle tribute to those who have been impacted by cancer in her video by appearing in front of a row of yellow daffodils. As People noted, many cancer organizations use the daffodil as a symbol of hope for people who have been diagnosed with various types of cancer.

The royal family has been under intense scrutiny following the announcement that Middleton had planned abdominal surgery in January. Endless conspiracy theories circulated the internet for weeks, after Kensington Palace shared a photo of the princess that was later found to be digitally altered, which fueled speculation that something was amiss with either her health or her marriage.

According to one royal expert, the princess waited to announce her diagnosis in an attempt to protect her family.

"They finished school today, so William and Kate can shield their children from the inevitable media coverage of this particular story," the expert claimed while speaking to ITV News. "They're on holiday, they can keep them away from their friends and school and from social media. That's why Kensington Palace made the announcement of Kate's cancer today."

According to one royal source who spoke to People, Prince William is said to be “extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Middleton's video announcement, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued a joint statement thanking the public for their support.



"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

"They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support," the spokesperson added, "and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."