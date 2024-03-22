Kate Middleton Carefully Chose the Day She Would Reveal Her Cancer Diagnosis

None of us expected to enter this weekend with the shocking news that Princess Catherine has been diagnosed with cancer. In a video shared by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton explained that she underwent an operation that confirmed: "cancer has been present." She also praised her husband, William, Prince of Wales, for his support. Kate has begun preventative chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

But the decision to reveal her diagnosis today was a very deliberate move by this mother-of-three to protect her family.

In the video, Kate discusses how she has been taking the time and space to explain her condition to her children, Louis, Charlotte, and George. "This, of course, came as a huge shock," she said. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis, in a way that's appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK."

Kate released the video the day her children, Louis, George, and Charlotte, finished school before their Easter break. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of her prioritizing her young children is choosing to reveal the news today. Speculation around her absence has been growing in recent weeks, with a recent Photoshop scandal and rumored sighting of the princess going viral. So why choose today to announce this saddening news?

Royal Editor Chris spoke to ITV News about this decision, and claimed that Kate intended to protect her family. "They finished school today, so William and Kate can shield their children from the inevitable media coverage of this particular story," he explained. "They're on holiday, they can keep them away from their friends and school and from social media. That's why Kensington Palace made the announcement of Kate's cancer today."