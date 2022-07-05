Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for the Cover of 'Country Life' Magazine

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is having a moment.

As she prepares to turn 75 on July 17, she was asked to guest-edit Country Life magazine's July 13 issue, and she commissioned none other than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to photograph her cover portrait.

Here's what the end result looks like:

(Image credit: Future)

Posting the portrait on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes picture of Kate Middleton photographing her husband's stepmother, Clarence House wrote, "Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill."

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Royal fans loved that Camilla chose Kate to photograph her, and the fact that the older woman seemed so happy and relaxed in the cover portrait, which they interpreted as evidence of the two women's sweet friendship.

"Absolutely love this. Great to know they have such a bond. That’s good for Charles and William as well," wrote one person.

"Wow, the Duchess of Cornwall has her own personal photographer in thr [sic] Duchess of Cambridge," said someone else.

Middleton, of course, has a long-standing passion for photography, which she inherited from her grandfather. She regularly releases photos of her children that she has taken, and was involved with the "Hold Still" project during the pandemic as well.

But it sounds like the duchess isn't just an amateur photographer—she's a true professional, too.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand," said Country Life's managing and features editor Paula Lester.

"She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images.

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful image. The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"

As for Camilla, she also recently made her British Vogue debut ahead of her birthday.