The "Striking" $50,000 Queen Elizabeth II Tribute Hidden in Queen Camilla's Royal Ascot Outfit

While Kate Middleton was unable to attend Royal Ascot on June 18, abruptly canceling her appearance at the last minute, Queen Camilla arrived alongside King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Saud. For the chic occasion, The Queen matched her green dress and hat to a Royal Family heirloom, which has been handed down from Queen Elizabeth. As a result, Queen Camilla's Royal Ascot outfit included a "striking" and valuable tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Jewelry expert Maxwell Stone, of British retailer Steven Stone , analyzed Queen Camilla's brooch—known as the Cambridge Cluster Emerald and Diamond Brooch—which has an important royal history. "Queen Camilla's brooch originally belonged to Queen Mary, the grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II, and was passed down to the late monarch in 1953—the year of her coronation," Stone explained.

Revealing the item's most impressive attributes, Stone said, "Crafted in silver and gold, the brooch features a striking central cabochon emerald surrounded by a cluster of brilliant-cut diamonds, reflecting the expert craftsmanship of the late Victorian and Edwardian eras." The jewelry expert also pointed to the brooch's detachable emerald pendant, which "enhances its elegance and versatility."

Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot in June 2025; Queen Elizabeth in London in October 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone called Queen Camilla's decision to wear the brooch a "deeply symbolic choice" as "emeralds represent rebirth, renewal, and enduring love." The Cambridge Cluster Emerald and Diamond Brooch is estimated to be worth as much as $50,000, according to Stone.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2025. (Image credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie , former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed that Camilla is quite the talent when it comes to Royal Ascot. "Queen Camilla is very much into horses," the former butler explained. "The King is, but I would say Camilla is more so, along with Princess Anne . If you're going to be taking advice on which horses, I would look at Camilla for a good tip."