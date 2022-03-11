Kate Middleton's Photos of Her Kids Help Her Keep "An Element of Control and Privacy" Over Their Lives
It's a really smart strategy.
Photos of the Royal Family—some previously unseen—are currently on show at Kensington Palace.
Palace curator Claudia Acott Williams spoke to Us Weekly about the meaning of photography for the royals, including Kate Middleton, who contributed three photos of her children to Life Through a Royal Lens.
"The Duchess of Cambridge is a very good photographer," Williams told the publication. "She has started releasing her own photographs of her children as a way of sharing their progress with the public. … By releasing her own photographs, she’s kind of maintaining an element of control and privacy for them."
The duchess releases photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their birthdays and other occasions, which she has taken herself—a somewhat novel strategy for a royal.
"That’s unusual," Williams said. "That’s an intimacy that we don’t often get. It creates a unique perspective. It is very clever. It really allows the public in in a very intimate way, while still allowing them to maintain the privacy of family life."
Middleton studied art history while at the University of St. Andrews, and reportedly inherited her love of photography from her grandfather, so she really puts a lot of thought into her art.
"You can see in the quality of her images that it’s clearly something that she has studied and honed," Williams added.
The exhibit, which is on in London until October, goes as far back as the era of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
"The Royal Family have continuously embraced the evolving technologies and evolving ways of sharing their images," Williams said. "I think there’s an understanding which was started with Prince Albert back in the 1840s that this technology is going to be a key tool in their relationship with the world and that it will shape the role and purpose of monarchy. I certainly think that is something they will continue to embrace in the future." I'm sure she's right.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Grimes and Elon Musk Welcomed a "Secret" Second Child Named Y, Baby Sister to Son X
Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bella Hadid Is Joining Gigi in Donating All Her Fashion Week Earnings to Help Ukraine
She announced it on Instagram.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 16 Best Horror Movies of 2022 (So Far)
From the return of Leatherface to the latest Jordan Peele film.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince William Accompanied Princess Charlotte to a Pizza Party for One of Her Friends' Birthdays
Just regular dad things.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Was "Easy to Cook For" While Prince Charles Insisted on Food That Was "In Season," Royal Chef Says
Food is very personal, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Showed Up to a Texas Rodeo in a Cowboy Hat
??????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Elizabeth II Made a Statement in Support of Ukraine During Her Meeting With Justin Trudeau
Trudeau was in the U.K. to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Inherited Her Love of Photography From Her Grandpa
Keeping it in the fam!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William Was "Like Talking to Your Neighbor," Says Market Stall Owner
That's so nice!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Is Suing Her for Allegedly Making Up a "Rags to Royalty" Story for Herself
Oh, boy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Woman Called the Cambridges "Will" and "Kate," and They Were Super Chill About It
Well, that's good.
By Iris Goldsztajn