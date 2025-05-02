Princess Charlotte Skips a 10th Birthday Dress for a Rugged Camouflage Jacket in Tradition-Breaking Photo
Princess Kate snapped a casual photo of her daughter on her iPhone this year.
Princess Charlotte is growing up quickly—and this modern royal can rock an outdoorsy look just as well as a coronation cape. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a laid-back portrait in honor of Charlotte's 10th birthday, and the princess is following in both of her parents' footsteps in the joyful snapshot.
The couple wrote on Instagram, "Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte! ❤ 📸 The Princess of Wales," posting a photo taken by Princess Kate on her iPhone—a royal first. The joyful image features Charlotte sitting on a hill in a camouflage jacket by Jack Pyke and was snapped by the Princess of Wales during a secret family trip to Cumbria earlier this year.
Charlotte's photo broke tradition from her previous birthday portrait outfits of sweet sweater sets and floral dresses—and she also matched with her parents in her camo coat, as both Prince William and Kate Middleton have worn similar jackets over the years.
Numerous fans pointed out how much the 10-year-old resembles both her dad Prince William and her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in the photo.
"Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Who is clearly her father’s mini-me!! 🎂🎂" one Instagram follower wrote, while another added, "She’s like William who is like his mother. Diana’s girl all over. 😍."
Princess Charlotte recently headed back to school after a busy spring break skiing in France and enjoying country pursuits (while skipping a royal Easter) at the Wales family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. While she hasn't made an official public appearance since Christmas 2024, fans should be in for a treat next week.
The Royal Family will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, marking the end of World War II with a balcony appearance, parade and other events—and the Wales children are expected to join in the historic commemorations.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
