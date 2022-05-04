Kate Middleton and Prince William's Dog Has a Celtic Name Meaning "Golden Princess"

Cuuuute.

The Cambridges' dog, a female black cocker spaniel, joined their family in late 2020, but we weren't privy to the pup's name until now.

People has revealed that the royal doggo is called Orla, a Celtic name meaning "golden princess"—basically the best possible name for a duke and duchess' pet.

Orla was in the news recently, as she featured in one of the portraits of Princess Charlotte released by the Palace for her seventh birthday.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) A photo posted by on

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the sad news that their dog Lupo had died in November 2020. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C," they wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) A photo posted by on

Then in January 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Orla (then unnamed as far as the public knew) had joined the family shortly before Lupo passed. She was a gift from the duchess' brother James Middleton.

"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend told the Mail at the time. "They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy."

James Middleton and his now-wife Alizee Thevenet are huge animal lovers. Exhibit A: James' Instagram bio reads, "Dog Dad to Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel & Nala." Orla is one of Luna's puppies.

James is also the founder of healthy dog food company Ella & Co.