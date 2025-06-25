Prince William's Birthday Photo Contains a Clue About the Wales Family's New Puppy Plan

The pitter-patter of paws can be heard throughout Adelaide Cottage these days, and according to a new report, Prince William and Princess Kate will be adding a new puppy to their family. Their black cocker spaniel, Orla, recently gave birth to puppies, and the family showed off three of the adorable dogs in Prince William's birthday photo on Saturday, June 21. But per the Daily Mail, the Wales family won't be keeping all of the puppies.

Prince William sits in the grass as one of the sweet spaniels climbs in his lap in his 43rd birthday picture, which was captioned, "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾" Another one of the puppies puts its paw on the future King's leg, while a third watches on from the sidelines, with mom Orla close behind.

In a story about the Princess of Wales's ongoing health concerns, Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English wrote that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "have also endured a tough time" amid their mother's cancer battle. "It's one of the reasons, I am told, that she and Prince William have decided to breed from their adored spaniel, Orla," English wrote.

Prince William birthday post A photo posted by on

The prince and princess are seen with Orla in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Not only has it been something fun for the children to look forward to, but I am told they are planning to keep one of the pups," the royal editor added. While it's unclear what their plans are for the other puppies, the Waleses have been criticized by PETA for choosing to breed their dog rather than adopt a dog.

In a statement, PETA's vice president of programs, Elisa Allen, said, "The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch."

Allen went on to praise Queen Camilla for adopting her new puppy, Moley, from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, suggesting the Waleses "take a lesson" from the move.