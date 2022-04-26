Kate Middleton Rewore Her Coat From Princess Charlotte's Christening for Her Latest Engagement

I'm starting to get worried about Kate Middleton's closet. I mean, I'm sure it's, like, two rooms' worth of clothes at Kensington Palace, but still if she keeps everything, it must be bursting at the seams?

Anyway, it's great that she's normalized rewearing outfits because only wearing something once like celebs often do is a little crazy—especially when it's a designer item.

So. For her latest official engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge broke out the white Alexander McQueen coat she originally wore for Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 (via the Daily Mail). The garment in question features large lapels, a cinched waist, and an elegant knee-length cut. Here she is wearing it in 2015:

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

And in 2022:

(Image credit: Getty/Eamonn M. McCormack)

She joined her husband Prince William for the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, which commemorates "Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and paying thanks to all those who have served," as the Cambridges wrote on Instagram.

To pay her respects, the duchess accessorized with a poppy pin, which is traditionally worn in the U.K. throughout November to symbolize remembrance, as well as on Anzac Day.

She wore simple black pumps and carried a black clutch.

On her head, she wore what I, decidedly not a fashion editor, will call for my purposes a halo hat—white and hollow in the middle, like a donut, with a stunning black satin bow in the back, showing off the duchess' glossy curls.

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Body language expert Darren Stanton commented on the duke's regal behavior, and the duchess' reverent appearance.

"William was dressed very formally as he addressed the cenotaph with his wreath," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo.

"His body language and posture was military-like as he stood to attention in respect of the fallen soldiers. Naturally, he adopted a very solemn facial expression congruent with the nature and mood of the remembrance service and it was the most regal we have seen William conduct himself at a royal engagement.

(Image credit: Getty/ROLAND HOSKINS)

"Normally, Kate would resort to her default favorites like red, blue or purple, but she understood the significance of the day. Wearing white allowed her to still be ever present and supportive, while having the ability to blend as she performed her duties as as senior royal despite the great deal of media attention.

“We have seen major shifts in the Royal Family in the last few years and it’s clear from both Kate and William’s body language that they are most definitely being coached in preparation to become the nation’s future king and queen in years to come."