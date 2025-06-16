Kate Middleton Color-Coordinated Her Beloved Strathberry Wallet With Her White-on-White Outfit

With Kate Middleton's wardrobe being one of the most closely followed in the world, royal watchers know that there are several brands that she returns to again and again. One of these is Strathberry, an Edinburgh-based handbag company that was founded in 2011. The Princess of Wales has worn multiple Strathberry bags over the years, which makes sense given that she tends to support UK brands.

At the Monday, June 16th Order of the Garter service, Kate wore a Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet that she previously wore to the same event in 2023. This year, the royal paired the Vanilla/Diamond colorway of the clutch with a white Self-Portrait dress that she has worn to a few high-profile occasions over the years. Most recently, she wore the dress to the VE Day 80th anniversary concert in May.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Kate at the Order of the Garter service on June 16, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For shoes, she went with another much-loved item: her beige Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito 105" suede pumps. Accessories included a white wide-brimmed hat by Sean Barrett Millinery, and a pearl necklace and earrings by Susan Kaplan.

While Kate's Strathberry wallet comes with a gold chain strap, the 43-year-old opted to carry it as a clutch. She did the same at the 2023 Order of the Garter service. That time, she wore a white dress with black polkadots by Alessandra Rich, a coordinating hat from Philip Treacy, and Jennifer Chamandi cap toe heels.

Princess Kate skipped the traditional event last year. Last June, the mother of three announced that she would be attending fewer events as she was receiving treatment for cancer. She shared that she was in remission in January of this year.

The Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet is a style that Kate loves. She's previously also wore the bag in a croc-embossed navy and croc-embossed black. Hey, if it ain't broke. (And if you don't have a lot to carry!)