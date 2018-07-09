Here's How Prince Louis' Christening Compares to George and Charlotte's

After patiently waiting for a second-ever glimpse of Prince Louis of Cambridge, the day has finally arrived—the littlest prince is being christened in the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London. Ahead, we break down the exact details of Louis' christening and explain how it compares to siblings George and Charlotte.

Prince George (2013)

Location

A then-three-month-old Prince George was christened in the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London on October 23, 2013. The private service reportedly lasted 45 minutes. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was the presiding priest at George's service.

Gown

Up until 2008, royal children were baptized in a traditional Honiton lace gown that dated back to 1841. The gown—which was first worn by Queen Victoria's daughter—was officially declared too delicate ahead of the christening of James, Viscount Severn, so the Queen's dressmaker and assistant Angela Kelly was tasked with creating a replica. George also wore the replica for his 2013 ceremony.

Godparents

George was assigned a total of seven godparents: Zara Tindall, Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Hon. Julia Samuel, and William van Custem.

Princess Charlotte (2015)

Location

Unlike her brother, Princess Charlotte was christened at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the family's Sandringham Estate. Charlotte's July 5 service, like George's, was conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Gown

The little princess also wore Angela Kelly's replica of the historic Honiton lace gown, which is likely to be passed down through the coming generations of royal children.

Godparents

Hon. Laura Fellowes, Adam Middleton, Thomas van Straubenzee, James Meade, and Sophie Carter were named Charlotte's godparents.

Prince Louis (2018)

Location

On July 9, 2018, Prince Louis was christened in the same location at his brother George, the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London. Louis is Kate and William's third child to be christened by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Gown

Just like George and Charlotte, Louis wore the 2008 replica of the royal christening robe.

Godparents

Prince Louis' six godparents are all friends or family of William and Kate. The list includes Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter, and Lucy Middleton.