Kate Middleton Wore a Swishy Sundress During the Cambridges' Visit to Belize

Royals in Belize
The Cambridges are in Belize on the first stop of their Caribbean tour.

On day two in the country, Kate Middleton wore a beautiful swishy sundress by Tory Burch in blues and reds, reminiscent of the Belize flag, as reported by the Daily Mail. She paired this summery number with nude strappy sandal wedges by Stuart Weitzman and large royal blue statement earrings. The whole look is such a vibe for when the temperatures rise in this part of the world. *adds to mood board*

Prince William looked as relaxed during the day's events as a king-in-waiting ever looks. He sported a blue linen shirt, blue slacks and a pair of sunglasses. Both Cambridges looked very happy with each other and with the locals they met.

Posting on Twitter, the Cambridges mapped out their plan for the day:

"Today’s Schedule in Belize:

1 Visiting a cacao producer to learn more about Belize’s world-famous Maya chocolate making

2 Spending time with the Garifuna culture in Hopkins

3 Learning more about Belize’s marine conservation efforts and incredible marine environment"

Over on Instagram, the royal couple recounted their meeting with a chocolate maker. "This is Julio, a master in chocolate making with his family and he’s just given us a tour of their cocoa plantation farm here in southern Belize," they wrote.

"It was an incredible experience to see first hand how this world famous chocolate was made - using all organic products, all grown on their land or nearby.

"We can see why this is loved all around the world!"

They were also greeted with lots of dancing and music and a generally festive atmosphere on the day.

"Wow! What a welcome," the Cambridges wrote alongside a video montage of the fun.

"It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins.

"Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!"

Of course, though, the Royal Family's relationship with the Caribbean is more than fraught—its history is heavy with colonialism. While day two of their tour appeared to go smoothly, the Cambridges canceled their first stop amid protests from locals. The latter held up banners with messages such as "Prince William leave our land" and "Colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince and FFI," according to Deadline.

