Kate Middleton Once Gave a (Kind Of) Fake Name to a Shopkeeper Who Didn't Recognize Her
Big 'Notting Hill' vibes.
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Wales for St. David's Day today (March 1), the Mirror dug out a pretty incredible anecdote from the couple's time in Wales a decade ago, originally reported by the Mail on Sunday.
Soon after their 2011 wedding, the Cambridges rented a house in Anglesey, Wales, close to where Prince William was serving as a search and rescue pilot.
One day, Kate Middleton decided to go shopping at a watersports store called Funsport, located in Rhosneigr and owned by one Dave Buckland, AKA Bucky. But unfortunately for her, once the duchess was ready to bring her wetsuit of choice to the checkout counter, it dawned on her that she had forgotten her wallet.
Embarrassed, Middleton asked if the owner could reserve the wetsuit for her, giving her a chance to go grab her money.
"He [Bucky] was happy with that, but then produced a pen and asked for her name," a source told the Mail. "Perhaps she was trying to play down her destiny as future Queen, but she replied 'Mrs Cambridge.'" So, like, not a fake name per se, but also not really her name.
"He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname," the source continued. "He hadn’t a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she’d be back.
"He hasn’t lived it down since." No, I can imagine.
I don't know about you, but this is giving me big Notting Hill "Mrs. Flintstone" vibes, and Hugh Grant's mate not recognizing international superstar Julia Roberts.
The Cambridges (Mr. and Mrs., presumably?) are in Wales as I write this, so stay tuned for updates on that front.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
