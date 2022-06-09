Kate Middleton Handled a Gust of Wind With So Much Poise on Her Latest Outing

She's not a duchess for nothing.

The Duchess of Cambridge Visits Little Village Brent
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Kate Middleton can literally handle any minor mishap that comes her way, I'm sure of it.

On the Duchess of Cambridge's latest engagement, she got caught up in a gust of wind that sent her long hair flying across her face, but she somehow managed to still look beautifully elegant while sweeping it away. She seemed to take it all in her stride, too, showing an amused smile all the while.

One Twitter user put it best when they wrote, "Mmm why don't I look this good when the wind blows my hair out? Is really unfair." Literally, it's so rude.

The Duchess of Cambridge Visits Little Village Brent

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Anyway, jealousy isn't a good look on me, so moving on swiftly: The duchess was visiting Little Village Brent, an organization that fits in wonderfully with her work on early years support and children's mental health.

Editorial Images The Duchess of Cambridge Visits Little Village Brent

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

The Duchess of Cambridge Visits Little Village Brent

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

For the visit, her statement piece was from her one of her favorite affordable retailers, Zara—a cream blazer for the royal's signature business-casual uniform. According to the Daily Mail, she paired the jacket with tailored black pants by Roland Mouret, suede black heeled pumps by Gianvito Rossi, an off-white woven clutch by Massimo Dutti, and drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Commenting on her choice of outfit, body language expert Darren Stanton told Marie Claire, "It’s a common trait for Kate to wear colors that reflect the event she is attending, so it’s no surprise she opted for a neutral outfit while stepping out in London to attend a children’s charity initiative."

Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), Stanton added, "Wearing a white blazer and black trousers, Kate’s outfit choice allows her not to stand out too much and reflects her desire to shine attention instead on the charity and those she is interacting with instead."

You can shop some of her exact pieces, as well as some similar ones, below.

(opens in new tab)

Zara Wrinkled Look Blazer

(opens in new tab)

Roland Mouret Fraser Trousers

(opens in new tab)

Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps

(opens in new tab)

Massimo Dutti Woven Leather Clutch-Style Handbag

(opens in new tab)

Kiki McDonough 18k Gold Peridot Drop & Diamond Hoop Earrings

Little Village aims to provide community, resources and essentials to kids under five in London who are living in difficult circumstances such as homelessness, unemployment, low wages or domestic abuse. While there, the duchess met with volunteers and saw first-hand some of the amazing work they do.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R) meets staff and volunteers during a visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, north-west London on June 8, 2022, hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that ehy have access to essential items for their young children. - Little Village is London's largest baby bank network with eight locations across the capital, providing a supportive community for families who might be going through tough times.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Grover / Getty)

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R) meets staff and volunteers during a visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, north-west London on June 8, 2022, hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that ehy have access to essential items for their young children. - Little Village is London's largest baby bank network with eight locations across the capital, providing a supportive community for families who might be going through tough times.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Grover / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

