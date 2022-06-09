Kate Middleton Handled a Gust of Wind With So Much Poise on Her Latest Outing

Kate Middleton can literally handle any minor mishap that comes her way, I'm sure of it.

On the Duchess of Cambridge's latest engagement, she got caught up in a gust of wind that sent her long hair flying across her face, but she somehow managed to still look beautifully elegant while sweeping it away. She seemed to take it all in her stride, too, showing an amused smile all the while.

One Twitter user put it best when they wrote, "Mmm why don't I look this good when the wind blows my hair out? Is really unfair." Literally, it's so rude.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Anyway, jealousy isn't a good look on me, so moving on swiftly: The duchess was visiting Little Village Brent, an organization that fits in wonderfully with her work on early years support and children's mental health.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

For the visit, her statement piece was from her one of her favorite affordable retailers, Zara—a cream blazer for the royal's signature business-casual uniform. According to the Daily Mail, she paired the jacket with tailored black pants by Roland Mouret, suede black heeled pumps by Gianvito Rossi, an off-white woven clutch by Massimo Dutti, and drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Commenting on her choice of outfit, body language expert Darren Stanton told Marie Claire, "It’s a common trait for Kate to wear colors that reflect the event she is attending, so it’s no surprise she opted for a neutral outfit while stepping out in London to attend a children’s charity initiative."

Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), Stanton added, "Wearing a white blazer and black trousers, Kate’s outfit choice allows her not to stand out too much and reflects her desire to shine attention instead on the charity and those she is interacting with instead."

You can shop some of her exact pieces, as well as some similar ones, below.

Little Village aims to provide community, resources and essentials to kids under five in London who are living in difficult circumstances such as homelessness, unemployment, low wages or domestic abuse. While there, the duchess met with volunteers and saw first-hand some of the amazing work they do.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Grover / Getty)