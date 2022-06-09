Kate Middleton Handled a Gust of Wind With So Much Poise on Her Latest Outing
She's not a duchess for nothing.
Kate Middleton can literally handle any minor mishap that comes her way, I'm sure of it.
On the Duchess of Cambridge's latest engagement, she got caught up in a gust of wind that sent her long hair flying across her face, but she somehow managed to still look beautifully elegant while sweeping it away. She seemed to take it all in her stride, too, showing an amused smile all the while.
One Twitter user put it best when they wrote, "Mmm why don't I look this good when the wind blows my hair out? Is really unfair." Literally, it's so rude.
Anyway, jealousy isn't a good look on me, so moving on swiftly: The duchess was visiting Little Village Brent, an organization that fits in wonderfully with her work on early years support and children's mental health.
For the visit, her statement piece was from her one of her favorite affordable retailers, Zara—a cream blazer for the royal's signature business-casual uniform. According to the Daily Mail, she paired the jacket with tailored black pants by Roland Mouret, suede black heeled pumps by Gianvito Rossi, an off-white woven clutch by Massimo Dutti, and drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.
Commenting on her choice of outfit, body language expert Darren Stanton told Marie Claire, "It’s a common trait for Kate to wear colors that reflect the event she is attending, so it’s no surprise she opted for a neutral outfit while stepping out in London to attend a children’s charity initiative."
Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), Stanton added, "Wearing a white blazer and black trousers, Kate’s outfit choice allows her not to stand out too much and reflects her desire to shine attention instead on the charity and those she is interacting with instead."
You can shop some of her exact pieces, as well as some similar ones, below.
Zara Wrinkled Look Blazer
Roland Mouret Fraser Trousers
Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps
Massimo Dutti Woven Leather Clutch-Style Handbag
Kiki McDonough 18k Gold Peridot Drop & Diamond Hoop Earrings
Little Village aims to provide community, resources and essentials to kids under five in London who are living in difficult circumstances such as homelessness, unemployment, low wages or domestic abuse. While there, the duchess met with volunteers and saw first-hand some of the amazing work they do.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
