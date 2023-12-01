Old Hollywood Glamour Is Back in the Form of Kate Upton in Valentino

For last night’s Footwear News’ Annual Achievement Awards in New York City, Kate Upton chose old Hollywood glamour in black Valentino—a scoop-neck ballgown with a voluminous skirt. She paired the dress with gold Sam Edelman heels, fitting, since Upton presented Sam and Libby Edelman with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m so honored that they thought of me,” the model told WWD , reflecting that she had a “relationship early on” with the brand. Upton has worked with the designers on many occasions throughout the years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Kate’s a total professional, but she’s also one in a million,” Sam Edelman said. “She changed the fashion and modeling world. She’s an amazing girl.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)