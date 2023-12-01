Old Hollywood Glamour Is Back in the Form of Kate Upton in Valentino

For last night’s Footwear News’ Annual Achievement Awards in New York City, Kate Upton chose old Hollywood glamour in black Valentino—a scoop-neck ballgown with a voluminous skirt. She paired the dress with gold Sam Edelman heels, fitting, since Upton presented Sam and Libby Edelman with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.
“I’m so honored that they thought of me,” the model told WWD, reflecting that she had a “relationship early on” with the brand. Upton has worked with the designers on many occasions throughout the years.
“Kate’s a total professional, but she’s also one in a million,” Sam Edelman said. “She changed the fashion and modeling world. She’s an amazing girl.”
Someone that would likely agree with that assessment is Upton’s husband, Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who joined his wife for the event. When asked by People to describe Upton’s style, Verlander summed it up in one word: “effortless,” he said. As to Verlander? Upton said, “He’s all about the quiet luxury,” adding, “He’s very stylish.”
