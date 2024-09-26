Kate Winslet Refuses to Share Her "Retirement Fantasy" Because It's "Rude and Sexual"

Of all the secrets I thought Kate Winslet might be keeping, I never imagined that what she might do were she ever to retire would be top of the list. And yet!

During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the TV host asked the actress what her "retirement fantasy" might be if she ever stops working.

"I don't think I can say what I would do because it's so inappropriate," Winslet replied. "No, I can't. No, I actually can't because it's rude and sexual, so I can't say it."

Anyway, there won't be any finding out because the actress added, "Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. I am never getting old, so there you go. And no retiring for me. Never."

Good news for the fans, certainly.

Kate Winslet with Lee Miller's son Antony Penrose, who was integral to the process of making the biopic about his mother's life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Holiday star was on the TV show to promote her new movie Lee, which is out nationwide on Friday. The film follows the life of the legendary war photographer Lee Miller, and Winslet produced as well as starring in it.

Speaking to Colbert, the British actress recalled meeting Miller's son Antony Penrose for the first time to talk about the movie.

"He's wonderful, and he's been very much a part of the process," she said. "He was unbelievable, so I went and met him, and I got out of my car and he put his arms around me and he said, 'Do you know, I've always hoped, ever since Titanic, that if there was a film made about my mother, that you might play her."

So, that's the sweetest thing that's ever happened...