Kate Winslet Opens Up About Embracing Her "Curves" in "Fat-Shaming" Hollywood

Kate Winslet has been famous since she was just 22 years old, and at the time, she was on the receiving end of a ton of unsolicited and cruel commentary about her appearance—just as all women in the public eye sadly were in the '90s and 2000s.

But since the Titanic era, Winslet has learned to create a healthy relationship to her body image and to give the metaphorical finger to the impossible standards Hollywood sets—or used to set, at the very least.

“You know, it’s really interesting how much [the industry] has changed," Winslet told Hoda Kotb during a recent appearance on Today, while promoting the HBO show The Regime. "And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, 'Well, look, I’m going to be myself and I have curves and this is who I am.'"

Winslet went on to explain how toxic the industry was back then, and how young women have helped shift the standards. "There was a lot of kind of fat-shaming that would go on back in the day, and that. Has. Changed," she said. "And it's changed because young women now, they're born with a voice."

Kate Winslet sits down with @hodakotb to talk about her role as a paranoid chancellor in a new HBO series from the creators of “Succession” called “The Regime,” her work of championing other women in the entertainment industry and more. pic.twitter.com/BbKQOGksG5February 26, 2024 See more

Back in September, Winslet expressed a similar sentiment when she was promoting the movie Lee, in which she had to film a topless scene.

"You know I had to be really f**king brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that," she told Vogue at the time.

Winslet added about how bad things were when she first started, "They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read. But it also made me feel so…so moved. By how different it is now." Hang on, there's some dust in my eye.