Kate Winslet Discusses the "Horrific" Body Shaming She Endured When 'Titanic' Came Out
"I let them have it. I said, 'I hope this haunts you.'"
Kate Winslet is reflecting on the "appalling" way she was treated following the success of 1997's Titanic.
During an interview with 60 Minutes, the Oscar-winner talked about how her body was scrutinized after she starred in the hit movie. "It was absolutely appalling," Winslet said, in response to commentators discussing her weight. "What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who's just trying to figure it out?"
However, Winslet made sure that she challenged one reporter who commented on her body. "I did get face-to-face," she revealed on the show. "I let them have it. I said, 'I hope this haunts you.'"
While recalling the difficult memory, Winslet was visibly upset, and explained, "It was a great moment because it wasn't just for me, it was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific, it was really bad."
Winslet also discussed the way in which people have continued to comment on her body, which is a double standard in comparison to her male peers. "People say, 'Oh, you were so brave for this role,'" Winslet explained. "You didn’t wear any makeup. You had wrinkles.'" She continued, "Do we say to the men, 'Oh, you were so brave for this role. You grew a beard?' No. We don’t." She explained, "It's not brave. It's playing the part.”
This isn't the first time Winslet has addressed the comments she regularly deals with as a woman. Talking about her latest movie Lee, in which she plays model–turned–war correspondent Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, Winslet told Harper's Bazaar U.K., "There's a bit where Lee's sitting on a bench in a bikini, and one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter.' So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life!"
Rather than being influenced by such comments, Winslet stands up to any body shaming she encounters on set or in real life. "The opposite," she explained. "I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ulta's Cyber Monday Sale Is Full of Celebrity-Favorite Beauty Products
Fill your kit with go-to beauty picks from Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Richie Grainge, Lila Moss, and more.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Reformation’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Here—25 Under-$300 Finds I’m Obsessing Over
Cashmere sweaters, chic coats, dresses, and more at up to 25 percent off—but not for long.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Jude Law Devastates 'The Holiday' Fans by Revealing a Secret About the Film's Idyllic English Cottage
"Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Body Shamers as She Reveals New Health Diagnosis
"This makes me sick."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Nicola Coughlan Says Being Called a "Plus-Size Heroine" for Her Role on 'Bridgerton' Is "Insulting"
Please stop.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Winslet Refuses to Share Her "Retirement Fantasy" Because It's "Rude and Sexual"
Well, well, well.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Winslet Says She Finds Wrinkles to Be “Incredibly Beautiful”
"Women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Tess Holliday Hilariously Hits Back at Commenters Who Think She's Lying About Her Clothing Size
Body-shaming is a big yikes!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Winslet Gets Candid at the Munich International Film Festival: “It’s Hard to Make Films As a Woman, and It Is Hard to Make Films About Women”
Her latest movie—due out in the U.S. in September—is about a woman Winslet calls “formidable.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Winslet Says Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio In the Famous “I’m Flying” Scene from ‘Titanic’ Was Actually “A Nightmare”
“It was not all it’s cracked up to be.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published