Katy Perry Shocks Orlando Bloom After Revealing Her Bangs Aren’t Real

While they've been together (with a little bit of a break) since 2016, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom still find ways to surprise each other.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the "Dark Horse" singer shared various pictures and videos on Instagram of the couple glammed up and ready to attend the premiere of The Cut during the 20204 Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.

"Swapped out the rehearsal sweats last night to support my baby daddy @orlandobloom’s new film premiere #TheCut at the opening night of @TIFF_net in Toronto last night," Perry captioned the post. "Couldn’t be more proud of the intense amount of physical and mental effort he gave for this role (you’ll see… 🫣) But tbh I’m mostly grateful we can both now go back to enjoying our in n out again. (Thank you @Celine for our beautiful looks)."

In the post, Perry included a hilarious video of her essentially pranking her future husband by not-so-subtly revealing that her bangs are actually fake and, in fact, part of a wig.

"This bang isn't real, but my love for you is," Perry joked as she removed the hairpiece right in front of Bloom and as they were standing face-to-face. All her fiancé could do was stand in silence, his mouth wide open in shock.

In her caption, Perry also gave a nod to the establishment that played a big part in how she met her husband-to-be during a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," she said during a previous episode of American Idol. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand—he wasn't even sitting at our table—he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"

The pair for together for a year before they broke up in 2017. In a recent interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer opened up about why the pair called it quits and why they eventually decided to give it another shot. (The pair are now engaged and share a daughter.)

“We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions," she said at the time. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot real work.”

Katty Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katy Perry / Instagram)

Perry went on to explain that after their split the pair spent a "really tough year" apart before finally reconnecting after Perry attended a retreat that she says gave her the "tools" required to finally be in a serious relationship.

“When Witness came out and things started to shift, and I thought I really loved myself. I thought I really loved myself, and I thought I really had that center, but actually that core was all created from outside, validation," Perry explained at the time. "Everything started changing, and then I went to [the Hoffman Institute] and it changed my life. It just helped me rewire how I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart."