Keith Urban Is Giving Nicole Kidman Guitar Lessons... and They're Not Going "So Good"

Country music star Keith Urban isn't too proud to admit that when it comes to teaching his wife, Nicole Kidman, how to play the guitar... well, he's experiencing some difficulties.



In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura, the singer said that guitar lessons with Kidman have been "slow going," to say the least.



"(It's going) not so good," Urban admitted, and with a laugh. "I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that's the first step."



Look, selling out stadiums and winning Grammys is one thing, but teaching your partner of more than 15 years how to play a musical instrument? That's a whole new situation (apparently).

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of "Expats" at Palace Verona on December 20, 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the guitar lessons are a bit of a struggle, their strumming sessions are not the first time the pair have flexed their musical prowess together.



Seven years ago, Urban posted a YouTube video of the couple singing his song "The Fighter" together in the car. Kidman, of course, was not to be outdone—hardly a surprise for anyone who was watched the hit 2001 movie Moulin Rouge. Kidman has some pipes, ya'll!

Kidman also sings the backup vocals on her husband's song "Female." Despite her singing chops, the actress told Entertainment Tonight on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet that it "didn't come easily" to her at all.



"I went down (to sing vocals) and I did it because he asked me to," she said at the time, adding that she doesn't believe her husband when he tells her that she has the most beautiful voice in the world.

"He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing," she continued. "So I'll sing for him and that's it."

Last year, Urban posted a throwback video on TikTok showing him serenading his wife during an intimate performance five years earlier. In the video, Urban plays the guitar and sings to Kidman, who is sitting down and, from time to time, joins in on the singing.



"5 years of Graffiti U," the country music star captioned the post.



Of course, fans instantly swooned, flooding the comment section with praise for Urban and Kidman.



"He loves his wife so good man," one fan wrote.



"Relationship goals!' another commented.



Something tells me Urban and Kidman are going to survive those less-than-ideal guitar lessons, folks.