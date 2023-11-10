Keke Palmer Has Filed a Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson and Requested Full Custody of Son Leodis

Content warning: allegations of intimate partner violence
Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against ex-partner Darius Jackson, as well as asking the court for full custody of their son Leodis, who was born in February 2023.
In court documents seen by Us Weekly, Palmer alleged that Jackson subjected her to "many instances of physical violence" throughout their two-year relationship.
She accused Jackson of "destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse."
The Scream Queens actress also alleged that the fitness instructor "trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent," as well as threatening her and "lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone."
Palmer explained in the documents that her relationship with Jackson ended once and for all this past October "primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted."
Reports came out that Palmer and Jackson had split up a first time in August. This closely followed the backlash Jackson received for outfit-shaming Palmer on social media. Alongside a clip of the actress at an Usher concert, he had written, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," with the implication that he felt her outfit was too revealing.
Jackson has not directly responded to Palmer's court filing, but wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with Leodis, "I love you, son. See you soon."
E! News and USA TODAY have reached out to reps for Palmer and Jackson but had not heard back at time of writing.
If you or someone you know is struggling with intimate partner violence, please visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline, or the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence for support.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
