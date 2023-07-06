Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Receives Backlash for Outfit-Shaming Her

Keke Palmer went to an Usher concert looking absolutely stunning in a black bodysuit and full-length sheer black dress.

Apparently, though, Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson wasn't happy with his partner's outfit choice—and felt he should broadcast that opinion on the internet.

Quote-tweeting a clip of Usher serenading Palmer, Jackson wrote, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," implying that he felt her outfit was too revealing.

Fans of Palmer's were unhappy with Jackson to say the least, with one person commenting, "Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure"

Someone else said, "Darius. What possessed you to fix YOUR THUMBS AND TWEET THIS"

But the criticism didn't deter Jackson, who then tweeted, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.

"I rest my case."

Much of the criticism of Jackson centered around his shading of Palmer's outfit, but other people also pointed out that if he absolutely felt he needed to express these thoughts, it was odd to be doing it on his public Twitter account rather than having a private conversation.

One person simply asked, "Don’t you have her phone number"

Someone else commented, "Love doesn't embarrass, love preserves.

"If Keke Palmer's man had an issue with whatever she wore to an event, he should have handled that privately but he chose to embarrass her publicly."

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a baby boy named Leodis.

While the Nope star hasn't addressed the backlash, she did post a series of her (again, wonderful) outfit from the night on Instagram, writing, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

No apologies needed, no apologies given.