Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Break Up After He Shamed Her Usher Concert Outfit

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Keke Palmer will not be put down.

Just weeks after her partner Darius Jackson publicly shamed the outfit she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas, the two have reportedly split.

"Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert. Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

In case you missed the story back in early July, Jackson quote-tweeted a clip of Usher serenading Palmer at his show, writing, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom"

The context here is that the Nope star was wearing a black bodysuit under a sheer black dress, and that she and Jackson welcomed their baby boy Leodis "Leo" Andrellton in February of this year, their first child together.

Immediately, people on Twitter began berating Jackson for shaming his partner's outfit, and for taking any gripes he had to a public platform instead of bringing them up privately.

Palmer didn't address the drama publicly, but days later she released a line of merch with the phrase "I'm a motha" emblazoned on it—which sent a clear message without the actress actually needing to say anything at all. The ultimate Big Boss move.

And THEN, on Aug. 16, Usher dropped the music video for his song "Boyfriend," starring none other than Keke Palmer. The star sings and dances and otherwise shows off just how cool she is throughout the video, but the pièce de résistance comes towards the end of the video, when she says, "Sh*t, I'm so tired, I'm a mother," before turning to the camera and adding, "after all."

Queen, queen, queen.