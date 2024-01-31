Keke Palmer, 30, Says She's Approaching Retirement

Keke Palmer might just be at the height of her career.
The actress just won an Emmy for her work on NBC's Password revival, making her the first woman to win a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, and the first Black woman to win, or even be nominated.
But despite this success, Palmer revealed to Teen Vogue that she might quit Hollywood soon.
Yep, at the ripe old age of 30, Palmer is considering retirement.
"I don't know," she said. "I think the timer has started. I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."
Palmer began acting at just nine years old, appearing in Barbershop 2: Back in Business.
Since 2022, life has been busy for Palmer. Professionally, she became a media mogul as CEO of KeyTV and the record label Big Bosses Entertainment; she also released a visual album, Big Boss.
Her personal life hasn't been any calmer. She turned 30, gave birth to her first child Leodis Andrellton Jackson, and separated from the child's father, Darius Jackson.
Palmer requested a temporary restraining order from Jackson as well as sole custody of their son, citing physical and verbal abuse.
The restraining order now expires on July 16, when the pair are expected to appear in court.
She described this all in December as her life "unraveling at the seams," yet earlier this month took to social media to say that she's "never been so happy." It seems that following her own path is really working for her.
So, is Palmer about to leave us all for a quiet, simple life? Not just yet. She has a few more goals she'd like to achieve first.
"When you create generational wealth within underserved communities, you create wealth within our entire economy," she said. "My hope and my desire is to teach people the skills that I have, to teach them how to brand themselves, how to be entrepreneurs, how to work within a system, but also use that system to create something that's unique to them. In doing that...I'm not behind the eight ball. And now my son, he can start at stage 10 instead of having to start at stage one like I did. I want other people to have that [too]."
Palmer first wants to ensure that her work stands on its own and that she plays a part in opening doors for those coming after her.
"The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive," she said. "I just don't believe in holding everything. I don't believe in gatekeeping. I'm not a coward. What would that do? I think it's based in fear. If I'm speaking on it from a compassionate place, I think people that gatekeep are afraid. So I'm not scared."
Palmer is an inspiration to us all, and we can't wait to see what's next for her!
