Keke Palmer Says “Walking Away Is the Only Way” After Opening up About “Unhealthy” Relationship With Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has been through a rollercoaster of a year, and in her new book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, she reveals the full story behind what really happened with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Ahead of her memoir's release, the Nope star sat down with People for a wide-ranging interview that addressed the highly publicized breakdown of her relationship.

Although their relationship started out on the right foot, Palmer told the magazine that the duo "had separate lonelinesses, and we created a space for us to exist in that loneliness together." The couple went on to have a son, Leo, with the star sharing that their 1-year-old—who was born in February 2023—"was very planned.”

However, Palmer admits "there was a lot going on" in their relationship, and when she stepped out in a sheer dress to attend an Usher concert in July 2023, that set Jackson off in a very public way. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted at the time, setting off a firestorm of viral comments defending Palmer and her ensemble.

The couple broke up shortly afterward. Noting that their partnership had become "unhappy and unhealthy," Palmer told People that life with Jackson "got so out of control." The star was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson after she accused him of domestic violence.

Palmer spoke to People about her "toxic relationship" and new book. (Image credit: Phylicia J.L. Munn/People)

The couple welcomed baby Leodis in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court," she said of her ex, who was captured on video breaking into Palmer's home and attempting to strangle her, per People.

She admitted that “having a baby was a big stressor" on their relationship, but her busy career also took a toll. “Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, it’s always become a burden," she said of fame. "Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It’s hard to explain.”

While Jackson—who is now in the military—and Palmer went through a custody battle, the Akeelah and the Bee star said things are much calmer these days. “I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time or that I was...but it wasn’t that black-and-white and that was the problem.”

At the end of the day, she told People, "I didn’t want my son to think his father is a monster, because I don’t." However, when asked what she would tell other women who are struggling with similar relationships, she was blunt, replying, "Walking away is the only way."