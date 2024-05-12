Kelly Osbourne Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Osbourne is addressing ongoing rumors she's had plastic surgery, and in the most shame-free, judgment-free way possible.
"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," the famous daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne told People in an exclusive interview. "What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful.
"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life," she continued. "So yes, I'm a huge fan but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."
The reality television star went on to explain that watching her mother, Sharon Osbourne, recover from her own cosmetic surgery procedures influenced her own personal decision to refrain from going through the same experience.
"I watched my mom go through every recovery from everything she's ever had done, and it looks awful," she explained.
The matriarch of the Osbourne family has long been open about her many cosmetic surgery procedures, including "facelifts, Botox, fillers, 'lifts' to her legs and arms, a tummy tuck following gastric-band surgery, breast implants and a neck lift," CNN reported in 2023.
In a 2021, Osbourne underwent cosmetic surgery on her face. In a 2023 interview with the Times of London, she described the procedure as “the worst thing that I ever did."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected,” she said at the time, adding that she decided to have plastic surgery because of "vanity."
"(It's) ego. 'Oh, you look great for your age,'" she explained. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me."
Kelly Osbourne told People that her mom warned her about ever having plastic surgery.
"My mom actually once told me: 'If you ever get plastic surgery, I'm moving far, far away because I won't be able to handle your moaning,'" she said.
Osbourne has not been able to dodge ongoing accusations she has undergone plastic surgery or has starting using Ozempic since losing a reported 85 pounds.
"People forget that I had half my f****** stomach cut out," Osbourne said, referring to her 2020 gastric sleeve surgery.
"I will never ever lie about it," Osbourne told People in 2020, adding that the procedure is not a "quick fix."
"It's the best thing I've ever done."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, celebrity, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Meghan Markle Shines on Mother's Day in the Same Silk Gown She Wore for Son Archie's First Birthday
The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a yellow Carolina Herrera dress during her last day in Nigeria.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Oprah Winfrey Says She Regrets Participating in "Diet Culture"
"I've been a major contributor to it."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
King Charles Meets With David Beckham After Declining to Spend Time With His Son Prince Harry
The monarch was reportedly "too busy" to visit with the Duke of Sussex during his recent U.K. trip.
By Danielle Campoamor Published