Kelly Osbourne Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Osbourne is addressing ongoing rumors she's had plastic surgery, and in the most shame-free, judgment-free way possible.

"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," the famous daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne told People in an exclusive interview. "What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful.

"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life," she continued. "So yes, I'm a huge fan but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."

The reality television star went on to explain that watching her mother, Sharon Osbourne, recover from her own cosmetic surgery procedures influenced her own personal decision to refrain from going through the same experience.

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I watched my mom go through every recovery from everything she's ever had done, and it looks awful," she explained.

The matriarch of the Osbourne family has long been open about her many cosmetic surgery procedures, including "facelifts, Botox, fillers, 'lifts' to her legs and arms, a tummy tuck following gastric-band surgery, breast implants and a neck lift," CNN reported in 2023.

In a 2021, Osbourne underwent cosmetic surgery on her face. In a 2023 interview with the Times of London, she described the procedure as “the worst thing that I ever did."

“I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected,” she said at the time, adding that she decided to have plastic surgery because of "vanity."

"(It's) ego. 'Oh, you look great for your age,'" she explained. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me."

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne on the all-new unscripted series 'Celebrity Watch Party.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne told People that her mom warned her about ever having plastic surgery.

"My mom actually once told me: 'If you ever get plastic surgery, I'm moving far, far away because I won't be able to handle your moaning,'" she said.

Osbourne has not been able to dodge ongoing accusations she has undergone plastic surgery or has starting using Ozempic since losing a reported 85 pounds.

"People forget that I had half my f****** stomach cut out," Osbourne said, referring to her 2020 gastric sleeve surgery.

"I will never ever lie about it," Osbourne told People in 2020, adding that the procedure is not a "quick fix."

"It's the best thing I've ever done."