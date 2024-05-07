Kelly Osbourne Has a Strict Relationship Rule About Pooping: "As Far as I'm Concerned, Nobody Poops"

Kelly Osbourne doesn't think pooping should be a shared experience in relationships.

"There are certain rules like bathroom etiquette, you have to have it in your relationship," Osbourne told People while promoting her family's new project Osbourne Media House. "One of my No. 1 rules is I don't want to know when you need to use the bathroom."

She's definitely given this some thought, because she added, "As far as I'm concerned, nobody poops, because when you break down that wall and you are having conversations about your day and while someone's pooping, the romance is gone."

Osbourne further explained that some things should be kept private in romantic relationships, and that includes bathroom schedules.

The podcaster has been in a relationship with partner Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot since 2022, and they welcomed their baby boy Sidney later that same year.

In February, Osbourne told the story of her "biggest fight" with Wilson on the podcast she shares with her parents Ozzy and Sharon and her brother Jack.

"This is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this, but I'm going to. It's the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever will was over naming our son," she revealed.

"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do, and I can never ever forgive him for that, but we can move on."