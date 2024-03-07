Yes, Kelly Rowland Knows She “Looks Nuts” Trying to Text Nelly on Microsoft Excel in the 2002 Music Video for “Dilemma”

It’s a mystery that continues to take up rent space in our head, over two decades later—why, exactly, was Kelly Rowland text messaging Nelly using Microsoft Excel in their 2002 video for “Dilemma”? (I mean, look, we know texting wasn’t what it is today back in the early aughts, but even then, it didn’t make sense.)
In the video for the hit collaboration between the two, Rowland attempts to send the rapper a message—“WHERE YOU AT? HOLLA WHEN YOU GET THIS.”—on her cell phone “through the spreadsheet editor software and appears annoyed when he doesn’t answer,” People reports. (Rowland even crosses her arms in distress over the lack of reply.) The clip has prompted tons of viral social media memes, including poking fun at Rowland for, you know, texting on Excel, and still wondering why Nelly isn’t responding.
“Do you know how much flack I get from that?” Rowland said with a laugh on the most recent episode of Mystical Kitchen’s “Last Meal” series after host Josh Scherer joked about the scene. “I’m so used to it now.”
Scherer asked the question that has been on many a millennial’s heart for 22 years: did anyone on the set of the music video question why Rowland was using Excel for text messaging? “No, and I’m actually mad at them that they didn’t, because they made me look nuts,” Rowland said.
Addressing her frustrated reaction in the video, Rowland speaks to her past self of 22 years ago and said “What did you expect? Because it’s just a draft, my dear,” she joked.
Interestingly, People reports that, around the song’s twentieth anniversary in 2022, a TikTok user “made a video explaining that messaging is actually possible via Excel using advanced features—but that’s not necessarily common knowledge.” (Yes, people care that much about this.)
Rowland has addressed the viral music video moment before during a 2019 interview on The Real, when host Jeannie Mai asked her about it. “Guys, so, here’s the sitch, okay?” Rowland said. “I don’t know what that is. I don’t know what Microsoft Excel is. I don’t have a clue, so when I saw all these memes, I was like, ‘I don’t care.’ What is it? I don’t know.” Rowland noted that the team behind the music video “thought that was a brilliant idea” at the time.
For his part, Nelly has also addressed the scene, he in a 2016 interview on The Project. “That was the thing at the time,” he said. (It was?) “That was the new technology at the time. It looks a little dated now. I can see that.”
“Dilemma,” in addition to the bazillions of memes, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even won a Grammy Award in 2003; its music video has over a billion views on YouTube, a few million surely from people trying to decode the Microsoft Excel myth.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Slip Dress Redefines the Near-Naked Trend
Courtesy of Saint Laurent.
By Melony Forcier
-
Sophie Turner Can't Stop Wearing These Cozy, Low-Key Shoes
Her travel style is so relatable.
By India Roby
-
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Reportedly Engaged After Six Years of Dating
Martin’s ex-wife—and Johnson’s friend—Gwyneth Paltrow is in full support of the impending marriage, too.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kelly Rowland Says She "Couldn't Be More Proud" of Jay-Z Over His Grammys Speech
She's entirely behind his message.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nelly and Ashanti Are Expecting a Baby, and Our Mid-2000s Dreams Have Come True
The recently reconciled couple dated for a decade, split for a decade, and now are becoming a family.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kelly Rowland on Meghan Markle: “She Was Royal Before She Was in That Family”
Rowland and Meghan met at an L.A. stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour last month.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Returns for Second Renaissance World Tour Show of the Weekend—and This Time It’s a Girls’ Night Out
Meghan joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland for Beyoncé’s birthday show last night.
By Rachel Burchfield