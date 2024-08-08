Kesha Brushes Her Teeth With a Bottle of Jack to Celebrate 15 Years of "Tik Tok"—on TikTok

Kesha, icon, literally brushes her teeth with a bottle of Jack in a new TikTok video celebrating her hit song "Tik Tok."

The popstar shared a short video on Wednesday to mark 15 years since "Tik Tok" was released. To the soundtrack of the song, she brings out a Spotify trophy celebrating one billion streams for her collab with Pitbull "Timber," then says "sh*t, wrong one," before the words "feeling like P. Diddy" can play.

Kesha has previously sung these words as "f*** P. Diddy" following allegations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape made against the rapper.

New lyrics! 💣 Via @1027kiisfm. #Coachella #Kesha #Diddy pic.twitter.com/0XOqC1RKonApril 15, 2024

In her new TikTok, Kesha then goes back to find the correct trophy, this time a marker for one billion streams of "Tik Tok," placing it on her bathroom sink. She then takes a bottle of Jack Daniels, pours some onto the Spotify award, dips her toothbrush in it and proceeds to brush her teeth—just like in the song.

She captioned the video, "swallow, don’t spit"

"Absolutely iconic behavior," commented the official account for Spotify. "Congrats queen!"

"Tik Tok" was released 15 years ago on Wednesday, hence the amazing celebratory video on the song's eponymous platform (for the avoidance of doubt, the song and the social media site are unrelated beyond their names).

Posting on X on Aug. 7, Kesha wrote, "TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

"15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I."

The singer also confirmed she's keeping the lyric change, which she credited to Renée Rapp.

"I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!" she said. "Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting my fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding.

"I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy."