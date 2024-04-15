Kesha Switches "Tik Tok" Lyrics to "F*** P. Diddy" at Coachella

Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's Coachella set this past weekend, and she definitely made an entrance.
Appearing on stage in a white crop top emblazoned with the words, "I AM MOTHER," Kesha launched into her 2010 hit song "Tik Tok," singing the first line as, "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy."
The original line, in case you somehow don't have it burned into your brain like the rest of us, was, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy."
New lyrics! 💣 Via @1027kiisfm. #Coachella #Kesha #Diddy
Kesha's lyric change comes amid several accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape.
In November, Combs' ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper which alleged he had raped and physically abused her, among other damning accusations, as reported by CBS News.
A day later, Cassie settled the lawsuit, stating, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."
Combs responded in a statement, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best."
When the lawsuit was filed, a lawyer for Diddy stated, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."
Since the settlement, multiple other people have come forward with their own lawsuits against the rapper.
Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Combs and his associates of sexual harassment, among other things, per the Los Angeles Times. A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991, per NBC News. Two other anonymous accusers have also launched lawsuits against the rapper, according to the Independent.
In a December statement, Combs said, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," reports BBC News. Since then, two of Combs' homes were raided by federal agents, a move which the rapper's lawyer denounced.
Kesha has sadly dealt with a related situation herself, having recently settled years of lawsuits with producer Dr. Luke, whom she had accused of drugging and raping her, according to NPR. The producer vehemently denies those accusations.
The singer made sure we knew she said what she said, tweeting following her performance, "WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE F*** P DIDDY"
Fans approved of her lyric change, with one person writing, "DRAG HIM MOTHER" and another tweeting, "BEING ICONIC ONCE AGAIN!"
WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE FUCK P DIDDYApril 15, 2024
