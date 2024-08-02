Kesha Accessorizes a "Birkin Skirt" With Fishnets and Fake Blood at Lollapalooza

While performing in front of 100,000 screaming fans at this year's Lollapalooza, Kesha clearly had something to say...and she used fashion to say it.

On Thursday, August 1, the singer took the stage at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois wearing a skirt that looked like one of the infamously expensive Birkin bags. The "Birkin skirt" is part of Namilia's 2024 Spring/Summer collection, aptly titled "In Loving Memory of My Sugar Daddy."

In a description of the collection, the fashion brand says in S/S 24 the "cliche of the gold digger is turned on its head as we play with visual cues to challenge challenge sexist assumptions."

"We celebrate using hyperfemininity to get what you want—and what you f****** deserve. Our army of bimbo sugar babies, glamorous trophy wives, and villainous vixens are breaking norms of femme sexual expression," the description continues. "If men are to objectify women by turning them into status symbols or a luxury product, then it is only right that the Namilia woman views him as merely a means to an end, a human bank account for her own ascension. For our deadly it-girls, being hot is a full-time job. May the man rest in peace and his money live long and prosperously."

Kesha performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois (Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer also wore fishnets pulled up to her mid-section, and if the symbolism wasn't obvious enough, she performed while holding a prop knife...because Kesha did not come to play, folks.

Kesha completed the look by wearing her controversial "LOL" white tank, which many believe to be a not-so-subtle slight against Katy Perry for having teamed up with Dr. Luke, who Kesha has claimed "sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally" abused her when the pair worked together.

Dr. Luke has repeatedly denied the claims and in turn sued Kesha for defamation. It took nearly a decade before the cases were settled out of court.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a recent interview with Forbes, the 37-year-old singer and songwriter opened up about the release and peace she felt after settling her legal battle with the producer and Kemosabe Records founder.

“I feel free for the first time since I was 18 years old,” she told the publication at the time. “I so appreciate every single person that has streamed ‘Joyride,’ and I love the videos that are being made. I’ve spent almost 10 years in litigation and millions of dollars in legal fees. This joy has been hard-fought for me, so I love that people are ready to ‘Joyride’ with me.”

A post shared by Kesha (@kesha) A photo posted by on

In 2010, Kesha claimed her style was informed by the appearance of "being broke."

And while she has certainly experienced a renewal of sorts both personally and professionally, it's clear that she is staying true to her old roots of fishnets, torn shirts, and shocking ensembles.