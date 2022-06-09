Khloé Kardashian Said She Used to Be "Ushered to the Attic" for Clothes in Her Size While Shopping at Department Stores

Khloé Kardashian shared some of the ethos behind Good American on the latest episode of The Kardashians, and I can tell how the brand got its name.

She wanted to counteract the experiences she had shopping when she wore a larger dress size, by carrying a wide size range and only selling her brand to retailers who would agree to carry the whole range as well as display it all in one place.

"We don't sell to retailers that won't buy the entire size range, because when I used to shop at department stores with my sisters, I would be ushered up to the attic to go find my size when I was much larger," she told the camera.

"With Good American, you have to carry the full size range and you can't separate them. There's no plus-size section, petite section, it's one section. And if people don't agree to that, then they can't carry the brand."

While picking finalists from the open casting for the brand's newest campaign, she also explained why it's so important to her that all women see themselves represented in Good American publicity materials.

"When I was a kid, the people that I saw on fashion magazines were all pretty similar, but I never felt like there was someone that looked like me," she said. "And I love that we try to be so diverse and inclusive of all women, so somebody looks at our ads and says, 'Hey, that looks like me.'"

See what I mean? The founder's a force for "Good."