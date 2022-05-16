Khloé Kardashian Stuns in a Pink Sparkly Bikini by Good American

Khloé Kardashian has rendered her 243 million Instagram followers near-speechless with a series of photos of herself in a pink sparkly bikini from her label Good American.
The reality star posed in the glittery two-piece with a matching ruched button-up mini-dress, worn unbuttoned to better show off the swimsuit.
Kardashian wore her hair in a structured bleach-blonde side-parted bob and sported a pink-toned makeup look. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.
Awed comments poured in by the dozen on the first of Kardashian's posts. "Holy smokes," wrote her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons.
"Yessssssss body!" wrote TV star Olivia Pierson. "Goodness gracious," chimed in Khadijah Haqq McCray, sister of Kardashian's bestie Malika Haqq.
If you, like me and Khlo, also live and breathe pink glitter, you can buy the swim top here, the bottoms here, and the dress slash cover-up here. Nordstrom also carries an extensive selection of Good American items, if you want to have a browse over there.
Kardashian appears to be sporting the shorter bob hairstyle at the moment (i.e. it seems these sparkly two-piece pics weren't taken ages ago), and recently admitted to feeling a little conflicted about having gone for the chop.
Alongside some photos of herself with long, straight blonde locks, she wrote, "When I have short hair, I miss my long hair. When I have long hair, I miss my short hair. Me in a nutshell"
But her loyal fans thankfully think she can do no hair-related wrong. "What a Gorgeous girl!!!!!" mom Kris Jenner commented. "ugh you look so good with short and long," said hairstylist Justine Marjan. Women! Supporting! Women!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
