Khloe Kardashian Got Kim Kardashian a Bedazzled Scooter For Christmas
Who says a broken foot can't be glam?
'Tis the season to be jolly—even if you have a broken foot. And it seems as though Kim Kardashian is feeling exactly that after being gifted a bedazzled knee scooter for her broken foot by sister Khloé.
In a series of snaps shared to her Instagram Stories on December 25, Kim showed off the crystalized scooter, complete with a gift tag from the recipients that read, "Merry Christmas Keeks! Love, Khloé, True and Tatum."
"I've literally never been so excited about something," the elder Kardashian squealed during the scooter reveal. This is so cute!"
And, truly, every possible inch of the scooter that could be rhinestoned and decked out in sparkly glamour, was. A fitting gift for the woman who has everything and loves to make a scene.
Though it still remains a mystery as to how the SKIMS founder broke her foot since stepping—erm, scootering—out with the injury on December 13, she hasn't let it get her down or keep her from being her stylish and outlandish self this holiday season.
Unlike previous years, this year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was a more "low-key" affair, as Kim told Vogue earlier this month that the family would forego their typically over-the-top fete due to all the construction going on at her home.
"We're doing a really low-key Christmas Eve this year," she said. "Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about."
We can't wait to see how Kim styles this show-stopping accessory on her next outing.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
