Khloé Kardashian can't believe how grown her baby is.

The Good American founder's daughter, True Thompson, is turning 6 on April 12, and the little girl's mom got super nostalgic ahead of the milestone.

Kardashian took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to reminisce on her experience of being pregnant with little True, sharing several photos to show how special a time it was—especially since it just so happened that her younger sister Kylie Jenner was also pregnant at the same time, with her daughter Stormi Webster.

"I can not handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What's wrong with me," Kardashian wrote, beginning her trip down memory lane. "What is this liquid falling from my eyes?"

Khloé Kardashian jokes about how emotional she is over True turning 6 years old. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Next, she shared a stunning black and white photo of herself with Jenner, both women showing off their baby bumps.

She wrote, "One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True, is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well. This was the biggest blessing!!

"My baby sister and I having babies together"

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pose with their baby bumps. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

The reality star went on to share other photos of her pregnancy, both with and without Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pose while pregnant with their respective daughters. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian wears a sparkly dress during her pregnancy. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Lastly, Kardashian shared a heartwarming photo of baby True lying on her chest in the hospital where she was born, captioning it, "The day my life changed forever"

Khloé Kardashian with newborn True Thompson. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son Tatum, True's little brother, in July 2022 via surrogate.