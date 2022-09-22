Khloé Kardashian Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal "A Couple Days" After They Did an Embryo Transfer to Have a Baby Together

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Khloé Kardashian hasn't had an easy year, by any measure.

On the Kardashians season two pilot episode, the TV star opened up about how and when she found out about Tristan Thompson cheating on her and having a baby with another woman, and it's nothing short of heartbreaking.

"That day when you guys were shooting with Kim about Tristan..." she said to the camera, referring to the shocking season one finale reveal, in which Kim finds out that Maralee Nichols is suing Thompson for child support, and tells Khloé over the phone.

"When you guys found out that Tristan was having a baby with somebody else... There was just something I wasn't ready to talk about, and um... I don't even wanna cry," Khloé continued.

"Tristan and I are... I don't even know if I wanna say, 'Tristan and I'... I am having another baby."

It's unclear when exactly this was filmed, but Khloé explained that she wasn't ready for the world to know about it just yet.

"And obviously, it's just really private, and I just don't want this to get out right now, 'cause I wanna protect, I think, my mental wellbeing, as well as the surrogate's and all of that, but, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time," she continued.

In the end, news broke that she and Thompson were expecting a baby via surrogate in July 2022, and the baby boy was born in early August.

"But, um, yeah, there was a minute, I don't know, I wasn't with you guys, but from what I could see from watching the finale, I think [Kim] says, 'If this is not a sign that you shouldn't have another baby with him, I don't know what else is,'" Khloé recalled.

"But what you didn't see was, I think I said, 'I need to tell you something, take me off speaker.' And um... I told her, 'Well, we did an embryo transfer, like, a couple days ago.'"

So Khloé found out that Thompson was expecting a baby, with a woman he'd cheated on her with, a couple of days after they had gone through a huge step in their journey towards having a second child together via surrogate.

"I mean, it's supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time," Khloé concluded. "It's just... a different experience, I think, I mean I know, but time's ticking and I keep, like, burying my head in the sand, but that doesn't do anything, so this is where we are."

Before the paternity scandal broke, Khloé and Thompson were trying to make things work between them as a couple, but that was the last straw for the Good American founder.

As well as their baby son, the two share daughter True, 4, whom they co-parent.