Khloé Kardashian’s Video of Son Tatum Cleaning Has Fans Divided

Khloé Kardashian just posted a rare video of her son, Tatum. In the clip the reality star shared on Instagram on Sunday, she and her toddler appear to be wiping up a spill on the floor with paper towels. "Good job," Kardashian coos at Tatum. In the caption, she wrote, "We are never too young to start cleaning 🧼 my little man will know how to do it all."

Some fans praised the Good American founder for teaching her son to clean up after himself. "Khloé is the best mom. She will raise good humans," one fan wrote. But others questioned her so-called cleaning lesson. "Girl, you don't even know how to do it," one commenter wrote of Kardashian's cleaning attempt. "We all know you have a cleaning staff." (While there's no evidence that Kardashian doesn't clean her own home, her propensity for cleanliness is well-documented among fans.)

Still, some fans saw a happy medium between the two viewpoints, pointing out that even if Kardashian hires professional cleaners, she probably still wipes up spills as they happen, rather than waiting for the cleaning staff to get them. "Oh my god. She’s just sharing something cute with her boy. I’m sure she doesn’t wait for someone to just wipe up a spill," one person wrote. "Can’t you just see it for what it is. A cute moment!"

For all the media speculation about Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship , she's kept details about their two children, son Tatum and daughter True, largely private. Kardashian only revealed Tatum's name in May , almost a year after his birth via surrogate. The mom of two also revealed on season 3 of The Kardashians that Tatum was originally named Tatum Kardashian , though his name is now Tatum Thompson. (True also bears her father's last name.)

