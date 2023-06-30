Kim Kardashian Brought an Entire Glam Team With Her to Renew Her Driver's License Picture at the DMV

Kim Kardashian doesn't live a regular life like you and me—that much should be abundantly clear, even if you've only so much as heard about her once before.

That's why I shouldn't be as surprised as I am that the woman brought a whole-ass glam team with her to the DMV (which stayed open after hours especially for her) just to make sure she was happy with her new driver's license photo.

Let's be real, though, if I could go to an empty DMV with a celebrity hairstylist and a celebrity makeup artist in tow, I almost certainly would. So, y'know, congrats to Kim on having the means to be this extra.

Anywho, here's what happened. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, the cameras followed the SKIMS founder as well as hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada to the Department of Motor Vehicles, where an incredibly patient woman named Blanca was waiting for her.

"Today, we are with Kim and we're getting her driving license picture ready," Appleton explained. "But it's a big deal 'cause you have to live with it for a long time." He added, "Too many people live [for five years] with driving licenses which are not cute. So we need to make sure it's right. No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back."

Commenting on the move, Kardashian said, "Like, why not bring a light and a glam team? It's definitely crazy, but I don't care."

TBH, I might adopt "it's definitely crazy, but I don't care" as my new life motto.

When they were ready to take the photo, Appleton made sure that Kardashian was positioned well, and kept coming back in for touch-ups, so much so that even the reality star had to tell him to stop at one point.

After the pictures were taken, Appleton told Blanca, "We work with many photographers along the time, Blanca, and you—you got the shot. I wouldn't say we normally get it..."

"...in two shots," Tejada filled in.

So, it all worked out for everyone!