Kim Kardashian isn't exactly known for penny-pinching, but one of her latest expenses has still caused my jaw to drop so low it threatened to detach from my face.

We've all seen Kardashian's Met Gala look, which turned her into an all-black silhouette courtesy of Balenciaga. ICYMI, here is Kendall Jenner with her demons—um, I mean her sister:

Although I'm sure that outfit didn't come cheap, it's the price of the ponytail that's truly raising some eyebrows. Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian's hairstylist for the occasion, recently took to Instagram Stories (via Cosmopolitan UK) to answer his followers' burning questions, one of which was: "How much did that 75inch pony cost?" Appleton answered simply, "10k." Gulp. That's, what, a year's rent?

I mean, I guess it makes sense that a hairstyle that required its own assistant wouldn't cost, like, $10, but still.

It's also worth remembering, as Cosmo UK pointed out, that that was just the price of the extensions themselves, not how much it cost to attach them to Kardashian's person.

Obviously, the TV personality and businesswoman can afford to go all out to this extent for events like these: She became a billionaire earlier this year, which she can largely attribute to her two brands, KKW Beauty and Skims.

For the latter, she recently made the genius business decision to hire Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian as her latest underwear models. I can see how that would pay off, TBH.

