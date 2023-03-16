Kardashian Hairstylist Chris Appleton and 'White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Are Dating and "Very Much in Love"

It's official: Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are dating.
Appleton is a super-famous hairstylist who works for (and is great pals with) Dua Lipa, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez. Gage is an actor best known for his roles as Dillon on The White Lotus and Tyler on Euphoria.
The two started dating rumors when they posted pictures of a vacation they took together to Mexico a few weeks back, which included one of the two of them posing on a four-wheel drive (I have googled this and I'm still unclear what it means, but hey ho).
Gage commented, "Buenos" on Appleton's post, while Appleton commented, "Stud" on Gage's.
Appleton just confirmed the rumors that they are in a relationship during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Appleton and Barrymore were making a smoothie together that was meant to give you great hair, but the stylist also slipped an ingredient in that "increases blood flow."
He said, "It's a little bit of a libido boost. So not only great hair, it's gonna give you a little... a little pep in your step."
This was a perfect segue for Barrymore, who asked, "Chris, you know I'm libido-challenged, but how's your libido lately?"
He answered, "Um... Yeah, it's pretty good, actually. I'm pretty good."
Barrymore pressed on, "Anyone in your life we should know about?"
"Um... Actually, yeah!" Appleton told her. "Listen, I'm very happy, very much in love, and I feel very grateful to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special, so."
The host then showed the four-wheel drive photo of Appleton and Gage, confirming that this was in fact who her guest was talking about.
:) :) :)
Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2March 15, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
