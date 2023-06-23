Kim Kardashian Says Kourtney "Doesn't Have Any Friends" Amid Dolce & Gabbana Drama

Kim Kardashian isn't known for her immense sense of tact, especially when it comes to her sister Kourtney.

The two reality stars are known for often getting into fights and arguments over the years, but on season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu, things are really escalating over a Dolce & Gabbana-related dispute.

Here's the background on this story: Kourtney married Travis Barker on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's estate in Portofino, Italy, in May last year. Everything at the wedding was D&G-themed and curated, from the bride's custom gown down to the D&G crockery they used to serve food to the guests. As such, Kourtney felt a special bond to the Dolce label.

But just weeks later, Kim was approached by the designer duo to creative-direct a fashion show on their behalf, which then came to fruition in September 2022.

Over the course of season 3 so far, we've been seeing Kim prepare for the show with her entourage, as well as hoping that Kourtney wouldn't feel like her toes were being stepped on. Kim even said she tried to get Dolce and Gabbana to delay the show by a few months so that it wasn't so soon after Kourt's wedding.

Then, on last week's episode, Kourtney messaged her family essentially telling them she was mad about the show, while Kim was already in Milan preparing to do it.

Now, in the new episode released on Thursday (tellingly titled "You Think I Need Your Permission?"), things have gone sour between the two eldest Kardashian sisters.

Khloé spoke to Kim on Kourtney's behalf, telling her, "I hope she’s going to talk to you about it. I really wish she would. She definitely feels like you sort of stole her thunder. And she feels, like, why can’t she have something for herself?

"I have heard that her friends are riling her up. Her words were, 'Everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing'" (via Us Weekly).

But Kim hit back, "I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections [I didn’t choose items from]."

The SKIMS founder then went for the jugular, adding, "She’s saying every one of her friends, but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?" Oh, man.

Anyway, I went through Kim's Instagram just now and she wrote a gushy birthday post to her older sister back in April, so I'm thinking all's well that ends well!