It's Game Over for ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’

Kim Kardashian announced that her eponymous "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" game, which took the world by storm upon its release nearly a decade ago, is shutting down.
In the mobile game, players could create their own aspiring virtual celebrity, attempting to boost their fame to rise from the "E-list" to become an "A-list" celebrity. Aside from Kardashian, it featured many more familiar (pixelated) faces, including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.
The game was a massive success upon its release in June 2014 and has pulled in millions of dollars in revenue over its 10-year run.
It saw a huge resurgence in popularity in 2020 during the pandemic, when it is credited as boosting the earnings of the game developer Glu Mobile.
Despite being free to download, players could make in-app purchases of virtual currency to buy clothing, shoes, and accessories, as well as accelerate their progress.
Aside from its financial impact, Polygon's Petrana Radulovic named it one of the top 100 games of the decade in 2019. It was credited for being "unapologetically tailored toward young women" and "was perhaps the biggest indication that a mobile game for girls could be successful."
Many in the industry believe that this game encouraged far more women-focused games to be created and funded.
So why shut down a game as successful as "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood"?
“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood‘ in the past 10 years,” Kardashian explained in a statement to People. “This journey has meant so much to me, but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success.”
Kardashian is clearly very focused on Skims, as well as her many other ventures, and continues to be a hands-on parent to her four children. She may have felt the game took time away from other possibilities.
Alternatively, it may be the image expressed by the game: a young wannabe celebrity, exactly how many of us viewed Kardashian over a decade ago—not the successful businesswoman and entrepreneur she has proved herself to be. Perhaps she feels the game retains that tired stereotype of her, and she doesn't want it associated with her brand anymore.
Alternatively, the decision may have come from Glu Mobile despite the cult following and success of the game.
According to players, it had become clear in recent months that the developers had little interest in the game. There were very limited updates, which led one dedicated fan to create a petition on the matter.
"As a passionate fan of the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game, I am deeply saddened by its current state," the fan said. "These updates were not just about new content; they were about keeping the community engaged and excited."
The app has been removed from all stores, and in-app purchases are no longer available. Players who already have the game can continue to use it until April 8, 2024, when it will stop working for all players.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
