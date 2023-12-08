There seems to be a pattern happening in the Kardashian-Jenner household. Not even a full 48 hours after Kendall Jenner wore a full Phoebe Philo outfit, the star of the sartorial show being her poofy leather bomber jacket, and weeks after Kylie stepped out in a slew of faux-leather styles from her first-ever Khy drop, Kris Jenner wore a dark and edgy look of head-to-toe look leather. Even better: Jenner's leather outfit was by Khy because if one thing is certain in this world, it's that the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

On Thursday night, Jenner kicked off her weekend early, having dinner with actress Rita Wilson in Beverly Hills at the neighborhood hotspot Funke. Taking cues from her daughters' sleek-chic outfits as of late, the reality TV star-slash-momager stepped out in an all-black look, consisting of a dark top worn underneath a slightly cropped, hooded pleather jacket that looks very identical to Kylie’s now sold-out Khy version. (We wouldn't be surprised if Mama Jenner actually got first dibs from the site.) She doused her OOTN in even more leather, going for a full-length skirt, black boots, and diamond-studded accessories. Her final touch? A teeny black crocodile Birkin featuring flashy gold hardware.

Kris Jenner seems to be taking fashion inspiration not only from the Khy lookbook but also from Kylie and Kendall's GNO a month ago. While headed out along with Hailey Bieber, the trio was spotted in very edgy leather looks from the newly launched brand (if that's not the definition of "girls supporting girls," I don't know what is!)

With it being peak wintertime, you can never go wrong with a leather jacket. The beloved closet staple can feel a bit intimidating to style for every day (on-the-road biker energy can feel like a lot at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday). But you don't have to wait for a night out to embody motor-core chic this season—just look for leather outerwear that's more subdued in its look.

If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe with a new jacket, investing in quality outerwear is key; the last thing you want, vegan leather or not, is for your recent purchase to fall apart at the touch. Take notes from the Jenners by keeping it cool and casual, opting for a coordinating set, and pairing your jacket with a matching skirt or pants. We love a monochromatic moment, but if a full-black look is a little too minimal, you can add pops of color, like bright cherry red, to switch things up. Style with your go-to pair of shoes (I'm a huge believer in the wrong shoe theory, so a dazzling kitten heel could definitely elevate the look), and boom!