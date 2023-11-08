Everyone remembers their first piece from SKIMS (Kim Kardashian’s lounge- and shapewear brand). Or at least the first time Kim’s marketing magic entranced them. Perhaps you were in awe recently when she announced the brand’s partnership with the NBA and WNBA, or maybe it was the week before with her SNL-esque faux nipple bra commercial (yes, really). Before that was the Ice Spice and SKIMS campaign—trust us, the list could go on. Kardashian never shy away from a media moment, and her brand's newest launch is no exception. Worlds collide in SKIM's newest collaboration with Swarovski, which features a sparkly take on the brand's classic loungewear and intimates. In particular, the launch featured a dress that is almost identical to Kim’s 2022 Marilyn Monroe Met Gala moment but is now unfortunately sold out (more on this below!)

The glamorous collection included a range of Swarovski body jewelry, encrusted intimates, and ready-to-wear. Where some pieces stuck to SKIMS' everyday formula, like affordable cotton tanks bedazzled with crystals or bralettes lined with gems, others proved more extravagant. The Jelly Sheer Cami Dress in the lightest tone Sienna looks almost uncanny to Marilyn’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress that Kim controversially wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

If you need a refresher: Kim borrowed the famous 1962 dress that Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy. Kim had to borrow it from Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and the dress has an estimated cost of $4.8 Million dollars. However, the SKIMS version is a fraction of the cost at $200. You can still join the waitlist in hopes of owning the dress, and we’ve added other in-stock items from the collection to shop, below.

(Image credit: SKIMS x Swarovski)

In a press release, Kim noted that the goal of the collaboration was to “bring more glamour into getting dressed every day.” Swarovski’s creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, was appointed in 2020 and has since brought the brand back into the mainstream. Last holiday season, Bella Hadid starred in a bright campaign for the brand, and now, the collaboration with SKIMS only proves Engelbert’s commitment to putting Swarovski back in front of a youthful audience. “Our collection is a celebration of the body and of strong, independent women who value their individuality and embrace life with confidence and style,” said Engelbert on the legacy jewelry brand's collab with SKIMS.

(Image credit: Swarovski and SKIMSS)

The items in the collection come in sizes XXS to 4x, and prices range from $48 up to $1,200 (pieces like the body jewelry, given the high quality, have more high-end price tags). If you have a penchant for diamonds like Kim and Marilyn, you’ll want to have your credit card at the ready because pieces are selling out quickly. to SKIMS to see what pieces are still left in stock from the launch.