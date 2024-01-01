Kourtney Kardashian Cheers Husband Travis Barker on during NYE Half Marathon

Reality television star and mom of four Kourtney Kardashian spent the last day of 2023 cheering on her husband, Travis Barker, as he completed a half marathon hosted by High Tide Runs in Santa Monica.
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram story, Kardashian appeared to be at the Santa Monica State Beach and alongside the marathon's finish line.
She also re-posted a photo of her husband triumphantly holding up a medal upon completing the marathon. According to the Blink-182 drummer's own Instagram Story, he finished the New Year's Eve half marathon in 2 hours and 8 minutes.
"Ending 2023 with a bang," the rocker captioned his own post on Instagram, which featured the same celebratory photo in both black-and-white and in color.
Barker appeared to celebrate his end-of-the-year accomplishment with some fresh ink, posting a few photos to his Instagram Story of him getting a new tattoo on the back of his head.
Meanwhile, in her own Instagram Story, Kardashian shared a video of the family's beautiful New Year's Eve dinner table, complete with "2024" party glasses, party hats and breathtaking centerpiece, statement candles.
Of course, 2023 was a big year for the couple, who welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November.
Kardashian also shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, while Barker shares a son, daughter, and stepdaughter with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
During the Season 2 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner clan member said that she loved "the idea of a blended family."
"I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love," she added. "It's a beautiful thing."
Whether it's an epic pregnancy announcement, a new family member or an end-of-the-year half marathon, one thing is for certain: There is sure to only be bigger and better things in store for the new famous parents in 2024.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
