Khloé Kardashian’s Darker ‘Honey’ Hair Seriously Honors Her Roots

If you want to know what’s in when it comes to beauty trends, the Kardashian family is an excellent group to look to. And according to at least two of the famous sisters, honey blonde hair is in.

On Wednesday, December 20, Khloé Kardashian shared a snapshot on Instagram from the set of The Kardashians featuring an all new hair color: A dynamic honey blonde with dark roots, that looks very similar to the shade sister Kim Kardashian recently debuted. KoKo was the only one of her sisters to have light hair as a child (if you know, you know), despite the fact that she rose to fame as a brunette. She’s "going back to her roots" in more ways than one.

After fans flooded her comments section with compliments (the reality star sweetly responded to some, telling one fan "I love it" in reference to the new shade), the Good American founder decided to give some more information on the color via her Instagram story. Before she decided to go a little darker, Kardashian's hair was platinum blonde.

(Image credit: @khloekardashian on Instagram)

“Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color. I'm calling it honey,” Khloé wrote, shouting out hair stylists Tracey Cunningham and Priscilla Valles for their behind-the-scenes work on color and extensions. “My girls always do their thing. I swear they have magic wands.”

"Honey inches for my honey," added Valles in her own post.

In the photo, the mom of two also tagged celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who got the hair to its voluminous, softly curled, side-parted glory, and makeup artist Ash K Holm, the mind behind her dramatic smoky eye. Finally, she credited the maker of her outfit: her sister Kim's SKIMS line. Like I said: these ladies care about their roots.