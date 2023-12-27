Twinning for Christmas: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Is Truly Her Mini-Me

Kim Kardashian is no Grinch; that much is clear. In the lead-up to Christmas, Kardashian has shared her undeniable love of the season. She turned her home into her own winter wonderland, used Skims t-shirts as sustainable wrapping paper, and filled her entire bathtub with chocolate for the ultimate Elf on the Shelf prank.

So I expected big things from her Christmas Eve look, and she certainly did not disappoint. But what I wasn't expecting was her mini-me, her daughter Chicago West.

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, including Chicago. At just five years old, Chicago proves that she has modelling skills to rival her mummy, or even supermodel Auntie Kendall Jenner.

Kardashian and Chicago are matching in off-white and light blue looks. Kardashian's is courtesy of Manfred Thierry Mugler, and she promises more information is coming. In the meantime, Kardashian has shared a shot of the unique dress on the runway. Fur-lined and draped, this strapless dress looks stunning on her. Kardashian pairs this gorgeous dress with layered silver necklaces and loose, slicked-back hair.

Chicago is wearing a white long-sleeved dress with chic ice-blue cuffs. She's also wearing what looks to be a diamond collar necklace. To finish it all off, silver cowboy boots, of course!

Both their looks are reminiscent of the White Queen in Narnia, and perfectly match the winter wonderland decor of the home.

(Image credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kardashian posted several Instagram stories of her and the kids all dressed up, as well as an Instagram carousel.

In one Instagram story of herself and Chicago, Kardashian wrote "She said pose like a model" — and Chicago did not disappoint! Both mother and daughter are smizing away.

Kardashian also reshared a fan edit of this year's Christmas photo with one from two years ago, also of herself and Chicago. The fan had written "Kim and her twin," and I couldn't agree more. Chicago could literally be Kardashian as a child!

I can't wait to see more of Kardashian and her mini-me, and hopefully we'll get more photos of the festive season. But I feel confident predicting that the Kardashian-Jenner family has its next supermodel on its hands!

(Image credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

(Image credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

(Image credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)